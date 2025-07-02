AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-02

Customs appraisement: Southern region collects Rs3339bn revenue in FY25

Press Release Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 06:23am

KARACHI: During the FY 2024-25, the Southern region of Customs appraisement collected revenue of Rs. 3339 billion from imports, registering an increase of over Rs. 688 billion compared to the previous year.

The collection under Custom Duty amounts to Rs. 963 billion, which is 30% higher than the previous year. Over Rs. 130 billion were collected through administrative measures like auction, encashment of bank guarantees, better valuation, and post-release audits.

According to Jamil Nasir, Chief Collector, the major reforms introduced on the appraisement side under the transformational plan of FBR have been successfully implemented on the ground.

The phase of teething problems of technical nature is now over, and CAU is functioning smoothly from 8.00 am to 11 pm in two shifts. With the posting of additional examining officers in the Central Examination Unit (CEU) and with better monitoring by the senior officers, examination time has decreased considerably. “We are now entering into the consolidation phase. Our aim is to complete all customs processes on the same day.

The system of Virtual Reviews is being introduced to further enhance trade facilitation and digitalization. With the introduction of Virtual Reviews, importers and their representatives shall not be required to visit the customs offices in person.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

imports customs FBR revenue

Comments

200 characters

Customs appraisement: Southern region collects Rs3339bn revenue in FY25

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories