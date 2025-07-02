Customs appraisement: Southern region collects Rs3339bn revenue in FY25

KARACHI: During the FY 2024-25, the Southern region of Customs appraisement collected revenue of Rs. 3339 billion from imports, registering an increase of over Rs. 688 billion compared to the previous year.

The collection under Custom Duty amounts to Rs. 963 billion, which is 30% higher than the previous year. Over Rs. 130 billion were collected through administrative measures like auction, encashment of bank guarantees, better valuation, and post-release audits.

According to Jamil Nasir, Chief Collector, the major reforms introduced on the appraisement side under the transformational plan of FBR have been successfully implemented on the ground.

The phase of teething problems of technical nature is now over, and CAU is functioning smoothly from 8.00 am to 11 pm in two shifts. With the posting of additional examining officers in the Central Examination Unit (CEU) and with better monitoring by the senior officers, examination time has decreased considerably. “We are now entering into the consolidation phase. Our aim is to complete all customs processes on the same day.

The system of Virtual Reviews is being introduced to further enhance trade facilitation and digitalization. With the introduction of Virtual Reviews, importers and their representatives shall not be required to visit the customs offices in person.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025