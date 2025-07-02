PM assails India for weaponising water

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday accused India of weaponising water, warning that New Delhi could not unilaterally back out of the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) – a move Islamabad views as a direct threat to regional stability.

“The enemy is trying to use water as a weapon,” Sharif said, in an unmistakable reference to India, during a visit to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). “We will not allow unilateral action on the Indus Waters Treaty.”

Sharif’s remarks come amid rising concerns in Islamabad over India’s recent posture on transboundary water rights, a flashpoint that could escalate further under mounting climate stress and geopolitical rivalry.

Amid the warning, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to build non-controversial water reservoirs including the long-delayed Diamer-Bhasha Dam, using its own resources. “Pakistan will not beg. We will build, and we will do so with dignity,” he added.

He also delivered a scathing critique of climate injustice, noting that Pakistan contributes little to global emissions yet finds itself on the frontline of climate catastrophe. “We are now on the map of nations vulnerable to cloudbursts and glacial bursts – events we did not cause, but must now survive,” he said.

Sharif’s comments came against the backdrop of last week’s devastating floods in Swat Valley, which killed at least 49 people and left dozens injured. He called the tragedy “a national wound,” demanding a detailed review that rises above political fault lines.

“The entire nation mourns Swat incident. Let this not be buried in bureaucracy or politics,” he said, directing NDMA to compile a comprehensive report and design coordinated disaster strategies with provincial authorities.

Sharif praised the modernisation of the NDMA following the catastrophic 2022 floods, which he said wiped out homes and crops over thousands of acres. He lauded the agency’s role in early warning and risk awareness but stressed the need for greater preparedness amid worsening climate shocks.

Touring the NEOC’s upgraded facilities, he promised federal government’s support to scale up disaster response and resilience. He said he had already instructed Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik to pursue global grants and public-private partnerships to fund resilient infrastructure – “not loans, but investments,” he emphasised.

“Pakistan must be ready. The next disaster will not wait for red tape,” he warned.

