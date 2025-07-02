Senate body recommends Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control recommended the Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The committee meeting chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman was held on Tuesday to review key legislative proposals and pressing national issues, including security preparations for Muharram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad’s water shortage.

The committee discussed the Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which has been passed by the National Assembly and referred to concerned ministries for input. As per the objective and reason of the bill, since the enactment of Extradition Act, 1972, no amendments are made. The delay in disposal of extradition cases, reflect badly at international forums.

The extradition requests are received from foreign jurisdictions through diplomatic channels. The cases are processed under Extradition Act, 1972 and have to be forwarded to the Federal Cabinet twice i.e. for initiation of the process by nominating inquiry officer and after receiving report from the inquiry officer for surrendering/extradition as per sections 7, 11, and 13 of the Extradition Act, 1972. Extradition cases are forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for consideration which takes considerable time due to busy schedule of the Federal Cabinet’s official business. The ministry supported the proposed amendments.

The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was also reviewed, which seeks to address concerns of overseas Pakistanis who are unable to resume citizenship after acquiring foreign nationality. The amendment aims to bridge this legal gap in cases where dual nationality arrangements exist.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan raised concerns over inefficiencies at passport offices, citing delays and mishandling of cases. Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi assured the committee that the matter would be investigated and emphasised the need for professionalism and accountability in public service. The committee also discussed quota allocations in prohibited areas, particularly, in Balochistan and KPK. Minister Naqvi informed that the policy is under revision and that NADRA-linked license cancellations are also being reviewed.

The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by Senator Muhammad Tallal Badar, was examined. The proposed changes include life imprisonment and fines for crimes against women and for harboring individuals involved in hijacking. The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, was deferred.

The committee discussed the Point of Public Importance regarding the water crisis in Islamabad, raised by Senator Fawzia Arshad during a sitting of the Senate. She highlighted the situation in Sector G-6/4, where thousands of complaints remain unresolved. Naqvi informed that a task force, formed on the prime minister’s directive, is reviewing key water projects, and Senator Arshad has been invited to attend the task force’s next meeting to assess progress.

The committee also recommended convening an in-camera meeting to address security concerns raised by Senator Saifullah Abro in Sindh. Members, unanimously, agreed that no compromise should be made in matters involving threats to members’ families.

On the issue of Muharram security preparations, the committee was briefed on coordination efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including inter-agency collaboration, drone surveillance, and sealing of provincial boundaries.

Senator Abdul Qadir raised concerns about security gaps on the DI Khan–Balochistan route. KPK Police acknowledged the issue and reported that six new security posts have been approved under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), and coordination with the Ministry of Interior and NHA has strengthened response capabilities.

Regarding the recent Mardan incident, KPK Police reported significant progress, including arrests of facilitators and the elimination of key militant elements. The chairman stressed the need for maximum on-ground presence and visible deterrence to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by senators, Fawzia Arshad, Naseema Ehsan, Palwasha Khan, Saifullah Abro, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, Umer Farooq, Jam Saifullah Khan, IrfanulHaque Siddiqui, Shahadat Awan, Hidayatullah Khan, Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Muhammad Tallal Badar, and senior officials from relevant departments, while KPK Police participated online.

