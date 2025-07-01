AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

AFP Published 01 Jul, 2025 11:35pm

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Tuesday, after air raid sirens sounded in several areas including Jerusalem.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted” by the Israeli air force, an army statement said.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

Israel says missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis ‘most likely’ intercepted

On Saturday, the Houthis said they fired a ballistic missile towards Israel in response to Israel’s conduct towards Palestinians during the Gaza war.

It was the first missile launch against Israel announced by the Houthis since the June 24 ceasefire between Israel and Iran which ended their 12-day war.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed its offensive.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

