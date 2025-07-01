AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia raised crude exports in June, Kpler data shows

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 09:16pm

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s oil exports jumped to the highest level in more than a year in June as the kingdom shipped more crude to overseas storage amid fears of possible supply disruptions owing to conflict in the Middle East.

OPEC’s biggest producer has intervened in oil markets for decades to provide more oil during disruptions or cut output when it felt the market was oversupplied.

Crude exports rose by 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May’s level to 6.33 million bpd in June, Kpler data shows. There could be a further increase in July to almost 7.5 million bpd, according to Kpler.

Saudi wealth fund net profit tumbles 60% in 2024

The increase last month was against a backdrop of concern over supply disruption because of conflict between Israel and Iran as well as a U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

The OPEC+ producer group and Saudi Arabia are seeking to boost market share after years of output cuts, OPEC+ sources have said.

The increase in June also coincided with a decision by OPEC+ to raise its oil output quotas in June by 411,000 bpd.

Crude Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia MENA Brent crude oil exports crude exports

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia raised crude exports in June, Kpler data shows

Pakistan looking to sell excess LNG amid supply glut curbing local gas output: document

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 settles at new record high

PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Iran over losses in Israeli aggression

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners under consular access agreement

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Trump says will ‘take a look’ at deporting Musk

Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Read more stories