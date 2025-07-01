AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 01, 2025
Wheat up 2-4 cents, corn down 5-7, soy down 8-10

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 08:06pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

Wheat - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat ticked up, with fresh weakness in the dollar helping underpin prices in the face of an advancing harvest in the United States and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest accelerated to 37% complete, up from 19% last week and above a range of analyst expectations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Monday.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 4-3/4 cents to $5.43 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 1-1/2 cents to $5.28-1/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis September spring wheat was last down ¾ cent to $6.19 per bushel.

Wheat, corn down 3-4 cents, soybeans up 2-4

Corn - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel

CBOT corn fell as an unexpected jump in U.S. crop ratings reinforced expectations of ample supply.

The USDA rated 73% of the nation’s corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, above the average trade guess and the best since 2018 at this point in the growing season.

Warm weather and showers across the U.S. Midwest have provided ideal growing conditions for the nation’s corn and soybean crops over the past week, according to analysts.

Favorable U.S. crop prospects come as Brazilian farmers are harvesting what some analysts expect to be a record second-corn crop.

CBOT December corn was down 6-3/4 cents to $4.02-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel

CBOT soybeans eased as steady U.S. crop conditions along with a higher-than-anticipated quarterly estimate of U.S. stocks also maintained supply pressure.

The USDA in its quarterly stocks and acreage report pegged U.S. June 1 stockpiles of soybeans above average analyst expectations, though traders did not see significant changes.

The USDA rated 66% of the nation’s soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week and in line with expectations.

CBOT November soybeans were last down 9-3/4 cents to $10.17-1/4 per bushel.

