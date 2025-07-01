AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets retreat ahead of vote on Trump’s tax bill

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:54pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf gave up early gains to close lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits and turned cautious ahead of a U.S. Senate vote on President Donald Trump’s landmark tax and spending bill.

The proposed legislation, which faces internal Republican opposition, is expected to add $3.3 trillion to the nation’s debt pile.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, weighed by a 2.3% fall in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Among other losers, Savola slipped 2.2% after announcing its CEO had stepped down by mutual agreement as part of a strategic overhaul.

Citing trade sources, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, may raise its August crude prices for Asian buyers to a four-month high, following a surge in spot prices during the Iran-Israel conflict and on strong summer demand.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.2%, snapping a six-day rally after hitting a 17-year high earlier in the session, hit by a 0.7% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Meanwhile, Trump continued to pressure the U.S. Federal Reserve, sending Chair Jerome Powell a list of global interest rates with handwritten commentary suggesting U.S. rates should fall between Japan’s 0.5% and Denmark’s 1.75%.

Gulf bourses end mixed; Dubai at 17-year high

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.3% lower.

Oil prices were slightly higher as investors assessed expectations that OPEC+ will announce an output hike for August at an upcoming meeting as well as trade negotiations.

The Qatari index closed 0.5% lower, extending losses from the previous session when it ended a six-day winning streak, with all sectors in negative territory.

Qatar’s economy expanded 3.7% in the first quarter, up from 1.5% a year earlier, according to government data issued on Tuesday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.5%, with Beltone Financial Holding declining 6.7%.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     dropped 0.4% to 11,122 
 ABU DHABI        slipped 0.3% to 9,929
 DUBAI            eased 0.2% to 5,693
 QATAR            fell 0.5% to 10,698
 EGYPT            dropped 0.5% to 32,707
 BAHRAIN          was flat at 1,944
 OMAN             added 0.3% to 4,514
 KUWAIT           declined 0.6% to 9,133
-----------------------------------------
Gulf stock Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets retreat ahead of vote on Trump’s tax bill

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Oil edges up as investors await OPEC+, tariff talks

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

Read more stories