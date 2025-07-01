Pakistan Shaheens to feature in Top End T20 series

Pakistan Shaheens will return to Darwin for the third successive year to take part in the Top End T20 Series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

This year’s edition of Top End T20 Series will take place in Darwin from 14 to 24 August with Pakistan Shaheens taking on Bangladesh ‘A’ in the opening match of the tournament on 14 August at the TIO Stadium in Darwin.

The event will feature 11 teams with 36 T20 fixtures to be played across five venues including DXC Arena, TIO Stadium, Gardens Oval, Cazaly’s Arena and Freds Pass. More details will be announced by the tournament organisers in due course.

In 2023 edition, Pakistan Shaheens qualified for the final, while in last year’s event, they featured in the first semi-final.

Mubasir shines as Shaheens begin white-ball leg of Darwin tour on winning note

Sumair Ahmed Syed, PCB Chief Operating Officer:

“We are pleased to confirm Pakistan Shaheens’ participation in the Top End T20 Series for the third consecutive year. This tournament continues to serve as a platform for our emerging cricketers to gain valuable exposure and experience in competitive conditions.

“We are grateful to Northern Territory Cricket for their continued collaboration and for providing a professional and high-quality tournament that contributes significantly to the growth of our emerging talent.”

Gavin Dovey, NT Cricket CEO:

“We are once again delighted to welcome our good friends the PCB and BCB to Darwin where it is an honour and privilege to host two genuine giants of the game.

“The Top End T20 Series was created as a vehicle to market and promote the Northern Territory as a destination to visit, live, work or study, and I don’t think there is a sport in the Territory that can connect with a bigger audience.”