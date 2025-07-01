AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Bosch leads South Africa to 328-run win over Zimbabwe

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:40pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

All-rounder Corbin Bosch took a first five-wicket haul in test cricket to go with his maiden century as a much-changed South Africa thumped hosts Zimbabwe by 328 runs on day four of the first test in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Set a massive target of 537 for victory, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 208 in the afternoon session as Bosch, who finished 100 not out in the visitors’ first innings, took 5-43 and debutant seamer Codi Yusuf chipped in with 3-22.

Wellington Masakadza top scored for the hosts with 57 and captain Craig Ervine managed 49, but for the rest it was a procession of wickets after Zimbabwe began the day on 32-1.

South Africa fielded only four of the players who defeated Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s earlier this month.

The second and final match in the series will also be played at the Queens Sports Club and starts on Sunday.

“Bosch is new to the international scene, but he’s really fit in well. To see him conquer both facets (bat and ball) in this test was really special,” stand-in South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj said at the post-match presentation.

Mulder scores 147 as S Africa set Zimbabwe 537 for victory

“We know the talent within our system. It was getting them in the right frame of mind to execute, and they showed that throughout the four days.”

Zimbabwe were immediately under pressure on the fourth morning when Nick Welch was caught off the first ball of the day by short-leg Tony de Zorzi from the bowling of Bosch for a golden duck.

The latter then claimed the prized wicket of Sean Williams, who made a superb 137 in Zimbabwe’s first innings, as the batter skied a top edge to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for 26.

Resistance

Ervine and Masakadza provided some resistance with a stand of 83 for the seventh wicket, but when the former was caught from an excellent diving effort from De Zorzi off the bowling of Bosch, South Africa mopped up the tail.

The match finished with a first test wicket for part-time leg-spinner Dewald Brevis, who had Tanaka Chivanga stumped by Verreynne.

“From a batting perspective, a few guys got starts, including myself, but we need to go on and get 100s, 30s and 40s won’t cut it at this level,” Ervine said.

He added the team will monitor opening batter Brian Bennett ahead of the second test after he was struck on the helmet in Zimbabwe’s first innings and suffered a concussion.

