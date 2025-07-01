AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system

GENEVA: More than 170 non-governmental organisations called on Tuesday for a U.S.- and Israeli-backed food aid...
Reuters Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 05:28pm

GENEVA: More than 170 non-governmental organisations called on Tuesday for a U.S.- and Israeli-backed food aid distribution scheme in Gaza to be dismantled over concerns it is putting civilians at risk of death and injury.

More than 500 people have been killed in mass shootings near aid distribution centres or transport routes guarded by Israeli forces since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operating in late May, according to medical authorities in Gaza.

The GHF uses private U.S. security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a U.N.-led system that Israel says had let fighters divert aid. The United Nations has called the plan “inherently unsafe” and a violation of humanitarian impartiality rules.

As of early afternoon in Geneva on Tuesday, where the joint declaration was released, 171 charities had signed onto the call for countries to press Israel to halt the GHF scheme and reinstate aid coordinated through the United Nations.

France offers to help make Gaza food distribution safer

“Palestinians in Gaza face an impossible choice: starve or risk being shot while trying desperately to reach food to feed their families,” the statement said. Groups signing it included Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Amnesty International.

In a response, the GHF told Reuters it had delivered more than 52 million meals in five weeks and said other humanitarian groups had “nearly all of their aid looted”.

“Instead of bickering and throwing insults from the sidelines, we would welcome other humanitarian groups to join us and feed the people in Gaza,” the GHF told Reuters.

The NGOs accused the GHF of forcing hungry and weak people to trek for hours, sometimes through active conflict zones, to receive food aid.

Israel halts aid into Gaza, accuses Hamas of stealing it

The Israeli military acknowledged on Monday that Palestinian civilians have been harmed at aid distribution centres in the Gaza Strip, saying that Israeli forces had been issued new instructions following what it called “lessons learned”.

Israel has repeatedly said its forces operate near the centres in order to prevent the aid from falling into the hands of Hamas.

