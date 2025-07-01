AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HSBC raises average gold price forecasts for 2025 and 2026

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:07pm

HSBC raised its 2025 average gold price forecast to $3,215 an ounce from $3,015 and its 2026 forecast to $3,125 from $2,915, citing elevated risks and government debt.

Gold tends to perform well during periods of economic uncertainty and geopolitical tension, which lifted spot gold to a record high of $3,500.05 an ounce in late April.

Spot gold was trading at $3,348.50/oz at 1146 GMT on Tuesday.

“We anticipate a wide and volatile trading range of $3,600-3,100/oz for the rest of the year and year-end prices of $3,175/oz for 2025 and $3,025/oz for 2026,” the bank said in a note on Tuesday.

U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday evening were still trying to pass President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cut and spending bill despite divisions within the party about its expected $3.3 trillion hit to the nation’s debt pile.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries could be notified of sharply higher tariffs as a July 9 deadline approaches.

HSBC lowers Brent price forecasts on trade tensions, sluggish oil demand

HSBC said that even if gold prices ease, levels above $3,000 an ounce have reinforced gold’s role as a safe haven and effective portfolio diversifier.

It noted that central bank gold purchases will moderate on further rallies above $3,300 and could increase should gold correct nearer to $3,000.

On the physical front, the bank said further gold price gains above $3,500 could lead to reduced demand in the jewellery, coin and small bar markets, particularly in economies such as India and China.

HSBC

Comments

200 characters

HSBC raises average gold price forecasts for 2025 and 2026

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Oil edges up as investors await OPEC+, tariff talks

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

Read more stories