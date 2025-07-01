NLC – Pakistan’s largest fleet now fueled by TAJ GASOLINE

Taj Gasoline is proud to announce its exclusive nationwide fueling partnership with National Logistics Cell (NLC), Pakistan’s largest and most advanced logistics organization. With a fleet of over 1,900 heavy-duty vehicles, NLC will now be powered by Taj Gasoline’s high-performance fuel, marking a significant milestone in both organizations’ commitment to excellence, efficiency, and national mobility.
This strategic alliance is set to be a game-changer for Pakistan’s logistics sector — delivering enhanced fuel efficiency, streamlined fleet management, and nationwide access to Taj’s network of 100+ fueling stations. Known for its quality, innovation, and customer-centric service, Taj Gasoline continues its journey from vision to reality — striving to become the most preferred fuel brand in the country.
Together, Taj and NLC are setting new benchmarks in operational excellence and redefining how Pakistan moves forward.
This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.
Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.
