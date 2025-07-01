AIRLINK 152.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
FLYNG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
HUBC 138.85 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
MLCF 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
OGDC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.26%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.54%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
SSGC 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.99%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 13,009 Increased By 237.3 (1.86%)
BR30 38,474 Increased By 179.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 127,690 Increased By 2063 (1.64%)
KSE30 38,881 Increased By 726.8 (1.9%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields fall before inflation data, ECB forum

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 12:40pm

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields fell slightly on Tuesday but remained within their recent range as markets awaited inflation data from the bloc that is expected to show a slight uptick in price pressures.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was last down 2 basis points at 2.58%.

The trading range for bund yields during June was the lowest since 2021, according to Commerzbank. More timely consumer prices data from the largest countries in the euro zone have been mixed.

Inflation in Spain and France increased slightly, Italy’s was in line with the prior month, while there was a small downtick in German figures released on Monday.

Euro zone bond yields dip; focus on spending plans, ECB policy

Inflation for the region as a whole is expected at 2% in June, the European Central Bank’s goal, up from 1.9% the previous month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The ECB, having lowered borrowing costs eight times since the middle of last year, has recently signalled it intends to pause rate cuts with inflation back at target.

ECB President Christine Lagarde on Tuesday said the euro zone is set to face increasing inflation volatility as she kicked off the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal.

The event today includes a panel discussion with Lagarde alongside the heads of the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England and Bank of Korea.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was down 2 bps at 3.474%, keeping the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields steady at 89 bps.

Euro zone bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields fall before inflation data, ECB forum

Pakistan’s real GDP grows 2.68% in FY25

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

IPPs warn govt: Furnace oil levies could raise generation costs

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Read more stories