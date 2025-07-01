AIRLINK 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.22%)
BOP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
FLYNG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
HUBC 139.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.98%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
MLCF 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.45%)
OGDC 219.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.34%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.13%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
PTC 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
SSGC 43.62 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.94%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.41%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 13,002 Increased By 230.9 (1.81%)
BR30 38,474 Increased By 179.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 127,675 Increased By 2047.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 38,874 Increased By 720.1 (1.89%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jul, 2025 12:20pm

Mari Energies Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest E&Ps, has completed the tax compliance process related to its 800% bonus share issuance, in line with directives from the Islamabad High Court.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Pursuant to the Honourable Islamabad High Court order, Mari Energies Limited has successfully concluded the necessary measures for recovery and deposit of tax relating to the issuance of 800% bonus shares as required under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001,” the company informed its stakeholders.

The company implemented a mechanism to recover and deposit the applicable tax with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by withholding and disposing of a portion of bonus shares from both filer and non-filer shareholders.

As part of the tax recovery mechanism, Mari Energies initially retained 10% of the bonus shares for shareholders classified as filers, and 20% for non-filers, it said.

“Their retained shares were disposed of, and the proceeds were deposited with FBR and adjusted against the tax obligations of the relevant shareholders,” read the notice.

Meanwhile, in instances where the retained shares were insufficient to satisfy the pertinent tax obligations, the company was authorised by the Court to retain additional shares under lien (10% for filers and 20% for non-filers) and recently authorised to dispose of the shares under lien to the extent of the tax liability.

“Accordingly, lien-marked bonus shares belonging to shareholders who did not fulfil their tax payment obligations have been proportionately disposed of to satisfy their individual tax liabilities,” MARI said.

The company informed that a uniform weighted average sale price was applied across all such transactions.

It added that these supplementary disposals amounted to approximately 0.38% of the total bonus issue for filers and about 0.76% for non-filers. “The proceeds from these transactions, representing the recovered tax, are being deposited with the FBR.”

Meanwhile, the remaining bonus shares have been credited to the respective shareholders’ accounts with the Central Depository Company (CDC), it said.

Mari Energies is the country’s second-largest producer of natural gas. It is an integrated oil and gas E&P company with an exploration success rate of around 70%, which is significantly higher than the industry averages of approximately 30% nationally and 14% internationally.

The company operates Pakistan’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh.

Islamabad High Court Pakistan Stock Exchange FBR PSX notice Bonus Shares non filer Non tax filers Mari Energies PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Pakistan’s real GDP grows 2.68% in FY25

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

IPPs warn govt: Furnace oil levies could raise generation costs

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Read more stories