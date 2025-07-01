AIRLINK 153.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.66%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.9%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 57.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.95%)
HUBC 138.68 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.63%)
HUMNL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
MLCF 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
OGDC 220.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.05%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 169.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.25%)
PRL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
SEARL 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
SSGC 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.5%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.03%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.64%)
BR100 12,986 Increased By 214.9 (1.68%)
BR30 38,337 Increased By 42.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 127,288 Increased By 1661 (1.32%)
KSE30 38,742 Increased By 588.4 (1.54%)
Markets

Gold rises on weaker dollar, tariff uncertainty before deadline

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 11:11am

Gold rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and heightened uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies ahead of the July 9 deadline, driving investors toward safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,315.26 per ounce, as of 0229 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.6% to $3,326.50.

“Weaker dollar and concerns about the impact if Trump’s tariff deadline is not extended are supporting gold at the moment,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

The US dollar index fell 0.1% to a more than three-year low, making bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Trump expressed frustration with US-Japan trade negotiations on Monday as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries could be notified of sharply higher tariffs, as a July 9 deadline approaches despite good-faith negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump continued to press the Federal Reserve on Monday to ease monetary policy, sending Fed Chair Jerome Powell a list of global central bank interest rates, annotated with handwritten comments saying US rates should be between Japan’s 0.5% and Denmark’s 1.75%.

“I think (Trump’s call to lower interest rates) is also having an impact on the market although I am a bit surprised that the market is that optimistic about rate cuts,” Frappell said.

Gold gains on dollar weakness, US jobs data awaited

Bessent said the administration is considering using the next expected Fed Board of Governors vacancy in early 2026 to appoint a successor to Powell.

Investors are closely monitoring a series of US labour market reports in this holiday-shortened trading week, culminating in Thursday’s government payrolls data, for insights into the Fed’s monetary policy direction.

The market is currently anticipating a 67-basis-point rate cut beginning in September. Spot silver fell 0.8% to $35.80 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7% to $1,343.61, while palladium gained 0.9% to $1,107.25.

Gold Spot gold bullion

