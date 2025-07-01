AIRLINK 153.22 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.38%)
BOP 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
CPHL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
FLYNG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
HUBC 138.80 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
HUMNL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
OGDC 220.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.25%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.4%)
PRL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
SEARL 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
SSGC 43.95 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.71%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.24%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.28%)
BR100 12,997 Increased By 225.9 (1.77%)
BR30 38,394 Increased By 100.2 (0.26%)
KSE100 127,314 Increased By 1686.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 38,763 Increased By 609 (1.6%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares hit more than 3-year high, tracking Wall Street rally

  • The benchmark KOSPI added 59.11 points, or 1.92%, to 3,130.81
Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 11:01am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares hit more than three-year high on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight rally, as investors digested mixed domestic data.

  • The benchmark KOSPI added 59.11 points, or 1.92%, to 3,130.81, its highest intraday level since September 27, 2021, as of 0131 GMT.

  • South Korea’s exports rose in June on strong tech demand but slightly missed market expectations as shipments to the US and China remained weak amid tariff uncertainty.

  • Factory activity contracted for the fifth straight month in June, though the pace of decline eased, supported by improving domestic economic prospects under the country’s new administration.

  • “Exports data will set different momentum for each sector,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.67%, while peer SK Hynix lost 0.51%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.34%.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia gained 2.21% and 2.17%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings grew 4.41%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics advanced 0.6%.

  • Of the total 934 traded issues, 774 advanced and 137 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 205.2 billion won ($152 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,349.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.43% higher than Monday’s close of 1,355.3.

  • In the money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 107.25.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.2 basis point to 2.460%, while the benchmark 10-year yield gained 0.8 basis point to 2.805%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares hit more than 3-year high, tracking Wall Street rally

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 crosses 127,000 level

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

Oil eases on expectations of more OPEC+ supply, tariff fears

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

Read more stories