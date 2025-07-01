AIRLINK 153.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.66%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.9%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
FLYNG 57.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.95%)
HUBC 138.68 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.63%)
HUMNL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
MLCF 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
OGDC 220.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.05%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 169.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.25%)
PRL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
SEARL 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
SSGC 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.5%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.03%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.64%)
BR100 12,986 Increased By 214.9 (1.68%)
BR30 38,337 Increased By 42.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 127,288 Increased By 1661 (1.32%)
KSE30 38,742 Increased By 588.4 (1.54%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds up tracking US Treasuries; traders stay guarded

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 10:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds rose slightly in early deals on Tuesday, tracking a rise in US Treasuries, but the gains may be capped as traders cautiously await clarity on the RBI’s liquidity moves and demand at the upcoming auction.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.3123% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, compared with previous close of 6.3241%.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was slightly lower at 4.2085% in Asian hours, versus previous close of 4.2260%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“The market is not so positive right now, especially after the last auction, but the bonds should remain rangebound this week,” a trader at a state-run bank said.

“The RBI announced the sale of the new 15-year bond, so we will wait to see the demand for the paper in this week’s auction.”

New Delhi is set to sell bonds worth 320 billion rupees ($3.74 billion) on Friday, including 160 billion rupees worth of a new 15-year note.

Last week, the RBI sold the new 10-year benchmark bond at about 7-9 paisa below market expectations.

India bond yields barely changed as traders eye fresh cues

Traders will also keenly watch for any follow-up action from the central bank this week on its variable rate reverse repo operation, which will give more clarity on its liquidity agenda.

The RBI conducted a seven-day VRRR on Friday, withdrawing 850 billion rupees from the banking system, which pushed up the overnight rates.

The weighted average call rate rose to 5.50% on Monday, reaching the central bank’s policy rate for the first time in the financial year. Weighted average TREPS rate also rose to 5.42%.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds up tracking US Treasuries; traders stay guarded

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 crosses 127,000 level

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

Oil eases on expectations of more OPEC+ supply, tariff fears

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

Read more stories