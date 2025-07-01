AIRLINK 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.24%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.9%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
CPHL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 57.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.95%)
HUBC 138.80 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
HUMNL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
MLCF 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
OGDC 220.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.12%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.4%)
PRL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
SEARL 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
SSGC 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.97%)
SYM 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.03%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.93%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
YOUW 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
BR100 13,009 Increased By 237.9 (1.86%)
BR30 38,394 Increased By 100.2 (0.26%)
KSE100 127,288 Increased By 1660.8 (1.32%)
KSE30 38,745 Increased By 590.7 (1.55%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee poised to rise after dollar slumps; importer flows remain in focus

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 10:48am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to inch up at open on Tuesday, helped by the dollar falling to a fresh multi-year low on worries over US fiscal and trade policy.

However, traders said the upside for the local unit may be limited, citing recent price action that points to persistent dollar buying by importers.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated an open in the 85.64 to 85.68 range, versus 85.7550 in the previous session.

On Monday, the Indian currency rallied to 85.30, before dollar buying by state-run and foreign banks triggered a reversal.

The reversal from 85.30 shows how challenging it is for the rupee to hold on at levels above 85.50, a currency trader at a private bank said.

Importer demand is “always lurking and yesterday, I reckon there were outflows via foreign banks.”

The rupee’s performance on the final day of June was reflective of its struggle through the month, during which it consistently lagged behind its Asian peers.

While most regional currencies rallied between 4% and 12% in June, the Indian unit declined slightly, underscoring its relative underperformance.

No respite for Dollar

The dollar index slumped to a more than three-year low on Monday and held those losses during Asia hours, weighed down by concerns over the US fiscal deficit and uncertainty around key trade agreements.

Indian rupee to ride Asia FX rally on US-China trade cheer

Investors are staying away from the dollar amid US Senate’s efforts to pass President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill, which faces internal Republican resistance due to its projected $3.3 trillion impact on the national debt.

On trade, the July 9 deadline for Trump’s tariffs is fast approaching.

Investors are keeping an eye on trade deals between the US and its partners.

In good news for the rupee, the White House said that the US and India are very near to finalising a trade deal.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee poised to rise after dollar slumps; importer flows remain in focus

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 crosses 127,000 level

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

Oil eases on expectations of more OPEC+ supply, tariff fears

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

Read more stories