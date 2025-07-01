LPG prices decrease Rs7.51 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday notified Rs7.51 per kg decrease in LPG consumer prices with effect from July 1, 2025.

The price of LPG domestic 11.8kg cylinder has declined from Rs2,838.31 in June to Rs2,750.60 for July. The producer price also came down by Rs87.71 from Rs2,350.97 to Rs2,263.26 for July.

According to OGRA, the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to the previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 4.29 percent.

The average dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.47 percent resulting to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs88.71/11.8kg cylinder (3.1 per cent). The per kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs7.51.

