Business & Finance

GST e-invoicing: KTBA urges FBR to allow 3-month extension

Recorder Report Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has formally requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to allow a three-month extension for sales tax e-invoicing and its integration with the portal.

In a letter sent to the chairman FBR, the KTBA has called for a three-month extension to the current deadlines of July 1, 2025, for corporate taxpayers and August 1, 2025, for non-corporate taxpayers, adding that the majority of businesses remain unprepared for the mandatory transition to the FBR’s computerized platform.

The letter said that the e-invoicing integration process has encountered substantial delays since its launch, creating widespread compliance concerns among the business community.

While expressing full support for the FBR’s digitization initiative, the KTBA emphasized that the current timeline may be counterproductive to the government’s transparency and efficiency goals. The association stressed that adequate preparation time is essential for ensuring the system’s long-term success.

“We appreciate and fully endorse the FBR’s efforts towards digitization for enhanced transparency and efficiency,” the KTBA said in its formal request. However, the association warned that rushing implementation could lead to widespread non-compliance and business disruptions, adding that additional time would facilitate an orderly transition without causing undue disruption to business operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

