WCLA signs MoU with Bacha Party

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bacha Party (a children accessories brand) to jointly promote tourism at heritage sites, with a special focus on creating inclusive entertainment experiences for children, an area that has traditionally been overlooked in heritage programming.

According to the Authority on Monday, this unique partnership aims to combine WCLA’s heritage preservation expertise with Bacha Party’s innovative approach to cultural engagement and children-centric events. Together, the two organisations will develop interactive activities, heritage-themed festivals and educational experiences designed specifically for young audiences at Lahore’s historic sites.

The MoU outlines plans to organise regular cultural events, guided tours tailored for children and creative learning spaces that introduce young visitors to history in an exciting and accessible way. This initiative also aligns with WCLA’s broader mission to foster community ownership of heritage through inclusive and sustainable tourism development.

Commenting on the joint venture, Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing of WCLA, said that this collaboration marks a new direction for heritage tourism in Lahore. “While we continue to preserve the architectural grandeur of our historic sites, this partnership will ensure that families, especially children, are meaningfully engaged through fun and educational experiences that connect them with their cultural roots,” she added.

