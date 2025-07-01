AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-01

TDAP charts export roadmap for olive sector

Published 01 Jul, 2025

LORALAI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Agriculture Department Government of Balochistan, FAO, and the Taraqee Foundation, organised a strategic awareness session at the Municipal Hall, Loralai to highlight the export potential of Balochistan’s olive sector and align it with international market requirements.

Delivering the keynote address, Zain-ul-Abideen, National Product Officer (Olives), TDAP, presented a detailed trade analysis showing that Pakistan’s olive exports have grown over 600% in five years, increasing from 15 tons in 2020 to 160 tons in 2024.

He emphasized that while this growth is promising, Pakistan must shift from low-value bulk exports to branded, certified premium olive oils to unlock its fair share in the $14 billion global olive oil market.

He identified strategic markets in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Middle East, where rising demand for extra virgin olive oil offers immense opportunities.

The session concluded with a unified call for scaling up certification, processing capacity, and branding efforts. Stakeholders emphasized that with TDAP’s continued leadership and inter-agency coordination, Loralai can emerge as Pakistan’s leading olive oil export zone, contributing to national trade growth and rural economic transformation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

