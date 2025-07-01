PTI MNA Chaudhry Usman Ali joins PML-N

ISLAMABAD: In a despicable shift of loyalty, Chaudhry Usman Ali, elected as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent in February’s general elections, officially abandoned his party on Monday to join the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The defection followed a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the adviser to the prime minister on political affairs Rana Sanaullah, igniting fierce criticism and casting doubt on the loyalty of lawmakers who capitalised on jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s popularity to secure victory.

Ali won the 2024 general elections as a PTI-backed independent candidate, defeating three-time PML-N veteran Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf by securing 107,494 votes compared to Ashraf’s 96,174 votes from NA-142, Sahiwal-II.

In February 2024 general elections, he campaigned openly as a PTI ally after the party was barred from contesting under its own banner. He repeatedly pledged allegiance to the jailed ex-PM Imran Khan and consistently criticised the ruling PML-N at every opportunity.

Some months ago, Ali publicly swore on the holy Quran that he would never betray Imran Khan after reports surfaced that he planned to vote for the controversial 26th Amendment – a constitutional amendment vehemently opposed by PTI. Yet, in a stunning betrayal, he not only switched sides but also became a key supporter of the amendment, cementing his place within the ruling coalition.

Ali’s switch is widely seen as a cynical grab for power, reducing his earlier oaths and promises to empty words. For many voters who supported him on the promise of PTI loyalty, the defection is a gut punch and a stark reminder of Pakistan’s fractious political landscape.

For the PML-N, Ali’s defection is a strategic boost amid growing tensions with PTI lawmakers, but for ordinary voters who entrusted Ali with their mandate to support Imran Khan’s agenda, the betrayal feels personal and profound.

