AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-01

PTI MNA Chaudhry Usman Ali joins PML-N

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: In a despicable shift of loyalty, Chaudhry Usman Ali, elected as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent in February’s general elections, officially abandoned his party on Monday to join the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The defection followed a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the adviser to the prime minister on political affairs Rana Sanaullah, igniting fierce criticism and casting doubt on the loyalty of lawmakers who capitalised on jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s popularity to secure victory.

Ali won the 2024 general elections as a PTI-backed independent candidate, defeating three-time PML-N veteran Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf by securing 107,494 votes compared to Ashraf’s 96,174 votes from NA-142, Sahiwal-II.

In February 2024 general elections, he campaigned openly as a PTI ally after the party was barred from contesting under its own banner. He repeatedly pledged allegiance to the jailed ex-PM Imran Khan and consistently criticised the ruling PML-N at every opportunity.

Some months ago, Ali publicly swore on the holy Quran that he would never betray Imran Khan after reports surfaced that he planned to vote for the controversial 26th Amendment – a constitutional amendment vehemently opposed by PTI. Yet, in a stunning betrayal, he not only switched sides but also became a key supporter of the amendment, cementing his place within the ruling coalition.

Ali’s switch is widely seen as a cynical grab for power, reducing his earlier oaths and promises to empty words. For many voters who supported him on the promise of PTI loyalty, the defection is a gut punch and a stark reminder of Pakistan’s fractious political landscape.

For the PML-N, Ali’s defection is a strategic boost amid growing tensions with PTI lawmakers, but for ordinary voters who entrusted Ali with their mandate to support Imran Khan’s agenda, the betrayal feels personal and profound.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Rana Sanaullah PMLN independent candidate PTI MNA Chaudhry Usman Ali

Comments

200 characters

PTI MNA Chaudhry Usman Ali joins PML-N

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories