AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-01

PSW CEO explains trade facilitation, regional connectivity agenda

Recorder Report Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 07:12am

KARACHI: Syed Aftab Haider CEO of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) explained that as part of its trade facilitation and regional connectivity agenda; Pakistan is committed to reforming, modernizing, upgrading and automating its system to match the on-going investments in its infrastructure for cross-border trade.

Moreover, Pakistan has ratified the WTO’s Agreement on Trade Facilitation on 27th October, 2015 – PSW is enabling country’s compliance with the agreement.

CEO PSW informed that; on FPCCI’s demand its charges of Rs. 500 will be waived to expand its user base; and, enable them fully utilize its services. He also informed that 22 government departments have already been connected with PSW; it has a user base of 94,000 as of now; one million documents have been processed so far and PSW is striving to connect with all 77 relevant government departments ASAP.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that Syed Aftab Haider, CEO PSW, visited Federation House for a detailed briefing and interactive, consultative session on the government’s efforts to digitize and streamline customs procedures and documentations in line with WTO guidelines and international best practices.

Atif Sheikh highlighted the need to create awareness in the business, industry, trade and services community of Pakistan on PSW’s facilitation, services and progress made in customs digitalization so far – as it will enable utilization of PSW from the current utilization of the pre-arrival GDs to a much higher and healthier number.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, elaborated that PSW’s aim should be to establish a single electronic platform to efficiently and flawlessly meet requirements for regulating imports, exports and transit trade; while simplifying, harmonizing and digitizing the trade processes at the same time.

Asif Sakhi, VP FPCCI, informed that on FPCCI’s recommendation the government authorities and PSW have decided to abolish Advanced Payments on GDs from July 8, 2025 onwards. The practice was also against the international best practices and the spirit of trade promotion.

Khurram Ijaz, Chairman of FPCCI’s Advisory Council on Customs – who is also a Director of PSW representing the private sector – elaborated that PSW’s objectives are transparent trade transactions; reduced trading costs & delays; hassle-free banking operations for trade; integrated declaration & automated routing of customs; real-time data exchange via Electronic Data Interchange (EDI); connecting government departments for paperless processing in customs; ease of doing business for women traders and boosting exports and FDI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade FPCCI WTO PSW Pakistan Single Window Syed Aftab Haider PSW CEO

Comments

200 characters

PSW CEO explains trade facilitation, regional connectivity agenda

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories