PSW CEO explains trade facilitation, regional connectivity agenda

KARACHI: Syed Aftab Haider CEO of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) explained that as part of its trade facilitation and regional connectivity agenda; Pakistan is committed to reforming, modernizing, upgrading and automating its system to match the on-going investments in its infrastructure for cross-border trade.

Moreover, Pakistan has ratified the WTO’s Agreement on Trade Facilitation on 27th October, 2015 – PSW is enabling country’s compliance with the agreement.

CEO PSW informed that; on FPCCI’s demand its charges of Rs. 500 will be waived to expand its user base; and, enable them fully utilize its services. He also informed that 22 government departments have already been connected with PSW; it has a user base of 94,000 as of now; one million documents have been processed so far and PSW is striving to connect with all 77 relevant government departments ASAP.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that Syed Aftab Haider, CEO PSW, visited Federation House for a detailed briefing and interactive, consultative session on the government’s efforts to digitize and streamline customs procedures and documentations in line with WTO guidelines and international best practices.

Atif Sheikh highlighted the need to create awareness in the business, industry, trade and services community of Pakistan on PSW’s facilitation, services and progress made in customs digitalization so far – as it will enable utilization of PSW from the current utilization of the pre-arrival GDs to a much higher and healthier number.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, elaborated that PSW’s aim should be to establish a single electronic platform to efficiently and flawlessly meet requirements for regulating imports, exports and transit trade; while simplifying, harmonizing and digitizing the trade processes at the same time.

Asif Sakhi, VP FPCCI, informed that on FPCCI’s recommendation the government authorities and PSW have decided to abolish Advanced Payments on GDs from July 8, 2025 onwards. The practice was also against the international best practices and the spirit of trade promotion.

Khurram Ijaz, Chairman of FPCCI’s Advisory Council on Customs – who is also a Director of PSW representing the private sector – elaborated that PSW’s objectives are transparent trade transactions; reduced trading costs & delays; hassle-free banking operations for trade; integrated declaration & automated routing of customs; real-time data exchange via Electronic Data Interchange (EDI); connecting government departments for paperless processing in customs; ease of doing business for women traders and boosting exports and FDI.

