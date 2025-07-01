Medical/dental education: PMDC, ACCME developing CPD regulatory system

ISLAMABAD: To bring national medical/dental education system at par with the global standards and recognition of Pakistan’s healthcare profession globally, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), in collaboration with the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) has started developing a continuing professional development (CPD) regulatory system.

In this connection, the PMDC held two and a half day strategy sessions focusing on developing a regulatory framework for CPD in Pakistan during a high-level ACCME delegation visit to the PMDC.

Participants from leading institutions attended the sessions engaged in extensive discussions and strategic deliberations, marking a significant step forward in elevating CPD practices in Pakistan. The participants discussed the global trends and evolving landscape of healthcare at length. The event was designed as an intensive, interactive learning experience aimed at developing and implementing a future-ready, globally-recognised CPD regulatory framework in the country.

The sessions were facilitated by Dr Rizwan Taj, president of the PMDC, Dr Graham Mc Mahon, president and CEO of the ACCME, Dr Dion Richetti, vice president of Accreditation ACCME, and International Consultant for Collaborations and Recognition, who brought rich insights from both local and international perspectives. The ACCME is a Chicago-based non-profit organisation that accredits organisations offering continuing medical education in the US and around the world.

The new evidence-based CPD system will enhance the quality of patient care and the country’s medical education system in Pakistan. It will help to increase the employability and recognition of its medical and healthcare workforce in the region and globally.

The ACCME and PMDC leadership team also met with Syed Mustafa Kamal, Minister for National Health Services and Regulations and other senior officials. As part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen medical services, the minister expressed full support during the meeting with the ACCME delegation for the betterment of the country.

The PMDC has been working diligently with local and international partners to design and implement global best practices in the country. In support of the minister’s vision to enhance and expedite medical and health services nationwide, the session focused on key strategies and initiatives.

Dr Taj said the PMDC will implement a nationally-integrated CPD system, ushering in a new era of professional excellence and global alignment in healthcare education.

The implementation of a globally-recognised CPD system marks a transformative milestone for healthcare in Pakistan. A structured and evidence-based CPD framework will not only elevate the standards of medical practice but also ensure that healthcare professionals remain competent, current, and patient-focused throughout their careers.

He added that this plan will lead to improved patient outcomes, strengthen public trust in the healthcare system, and will support Pakistan’s medical education standards with international benchmarks. It will also significantly enhance the professional mobility, employability, and recognition of Pakistani healthcare professionals both regionally and globally.

Dr Taj said “the PMDC is proud to lead this strategic transformation in partnership with the ACCME and other esteemed national and international stakeholders. We remain committed to developing a culture of continuous learning, accountability, and excellence in healthcare delivery across the country,” he said.

