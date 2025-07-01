Flagship oncology summit ACCESS 1.0 hosted

KARACHI: In a major step toward transforming cancer care in Pakistan, Oncogen Pharma hosted its flagship oncology summit, ACCESS 1.0 (Affordable Cancer Care with Excellence, Sustainability, and Standards) bringing together over 100 leading oncologists, haematologists, researchers, and policymakers at a high-profile gathering.

The summit aimed to drive a national conversation around ethical, affordable, and locally sustainable cancer treatment options for Pakistani patients.

The event was attended by some of the country’s most distinguished medical experts, including Prof Dr Adnan A Jabbar, known for his advocacy of protocol-based cancer care, Prof Dr Abdus Samad, Dr Kamran Rashid, and Prof Dr Abid Jameel, a veteran oncologist and promoter of real-world data in clinical decision-making.

The collective presence and endorsement of the country’s top medical minds reinforced the urgency of developing indigenous solutions to cancer care and emphasized the importance of shifting from foreign dependence to self-reliance. The summit featured detailed scientific discussions, policy recommendations, and collaborative calls to strengthen oncology services across the country.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the interim analysis of Pakistan’s first national CML (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) study. The findings were shared by Dr Tahir Bashir in the presence of all study investigators and Prof Dr Zeba Aziz, the study’s Principal Investigator. Sponsored by Oncogen Pharma, this major research initiative is generating valuable local evidence that can help oncologists across Pakistan develop more targeted, data-driven treatment strategies for CML patients. The initiative marks a significant step forward in building a culture of real-world clinical research rooted in local patient data.

In his keynote remarks, Junaid Yousuf, General Manager of Oncogen Pharma, shared the company’s vision for a self-sustaining oncology ecosystem. He stated that Oncogen is Pakistan’s first vertically integrated oncology manufacturer — controlling the full production chain from molecule development to final product — and is committed to providing FDA-approved, internationally bioequivalent cancer medicines at affordable prices for Pakistani patients.

He emphasized that the goal of ACCESS 1.0 was not corporate branding, but a deeper national mission. “Be Pakistan. Trust Pakistan. We have in our minds, means, and the mission. ACCESS 1.0 was never about showcasing a company — it was about igniting a cause. Together, we are shaping a future where every Pakistani cancer patient has access to global-quality care, at home, without compromise,” he said.

The event concluded with a strong call to action — to expand Pakistan’s clinical research base, support ethical local manufacturing, and ensure that quality cancer care becomes a universal right rather than a privilege. Oncogen Pharma also reaffirmed its “Vision 2026”, an ambitious national objective to make Pakistan regionally self-reliant in oncology treatment while strengthening trust between patients, physicians, and the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

The summit marked what many participants described as a turning point in Pakistan’s cancer care journey — from aspiration to implementation.

