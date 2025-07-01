AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Police use force to quell SEA protest

Recorder Report Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: A protest by the Sindh Employees Alliance (SEA) outside the Karachi Press Club turned tense on Monday when police used batons and water cannon to prevent demonstrators from marching towards the Chief Minister’s House.

The demonstrators, demanding a 70 percent increase in salaries and pensions, carried placards and shouted slogans against the government. Tensions rose when protestors attempted to enter the Red Zone, prompting police to intervene forcefully.

Several protestors were arrested during the clash, and additional police personnel were deployed to manage the situation. Authorities stated that no one would be allowed to cross into the Red Zone, citing security concerns.

The protest caused disruption in traffic and heightened security measures in the area. The Sindh Employees Alliance has warned of broader demonstrations if their demands are not addressed.

