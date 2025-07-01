MQM-P delegation calls on governor

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at the Governor House Karachi.

The delegation was led by senior party leader Anees Qaimkhani, Sindh Organising Committee Joint In-charge Sajid Khanzada, and Hyderabad Zonal In-charge Zafar Siddiqui.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs Waseem Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan, MPA Muhammad Rashid Khan, and other office-bearers and members of MQM-P.

The delegation members extended their heartfelt congratulations to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on the performing Hajj. On the occasion, they also presented him with floral garlands and bouquets as a gesture of goodwill and respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025