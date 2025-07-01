AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-01

HCSTSI condemns collapse of internet services in Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

HYDERABAD: Acting President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has strongly condemned the complete collapse of internet and mobile network services in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas during the recent spell of heavy rainfall and prolonged power outages.

He stated that the dual crisis of electricity failure and telecom blackout severely affected both the public and the business community, pushing them into distress, helplessness, and significant financial loss.

He highlighted that basic utilities such as water supply were already suspended due to the electricity shutdown, and to add to the public’s woes, the failure of telecom services left citizens entirely cut off from all communication. Expressing deep disappointment over this unacceptable situation, He said that telecom companies failed miserably in fulfilling their core responsibilities. Despite over 24 hours of power outage in many areas, not a single telecom company took the initiative to refuel their tower generators, leading to a complete network blackout.

Acting President further noted that this irresponsibility not only brought business operations to a standstill but also cut off ordinary citizens from their families, emergency services, and essential digital utilities. Online transactions, e-banking, digital communications, and even emergency medical consultations were gravely affected due to the telecom companies’ negligence.

Ahmed Idrees Chohan added that the most unfortunate aspect of the matter is that these very companies continue to raise their internet and call package rates on a daily basis, yet when the public needs services the most, they are left with nothing. The quality of their services has been steadily declining, and they appear to have no backup plans or emergency response systems in place. This behaviour has seriously damaged public trust and dealt a harsh blow to businesses financially.

He urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take immediate notice of this gross negligence and hold all telecom companies accountable. The Chamber demands that these companies be formally questioned as to why their generators were not operational during emergency conditions. Moreover, in areas where services were completely shut down, customers should be compensated through full refunds or at the very least, service credits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HCSTSI Ahmed Idrees Chohan

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI condemns collapse of internet services in Hyderabad

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories