HCSTSI condemns collapse of internet services in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Acting President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has strongly condemned the complete collapse of internet and mobile network services in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas during the recent spell of heavy rainfall and prolonged power outages.

He stated that the dual crisis of electricity failure and telecom blackout severely affected both the public and the business community, pushing them into distress, helplessness, and significant financial loss.

He highlighted that basic utilities such as water supply were already suspended due to the electricity shutdown, and to add to the public’s woes, the failure of telecom services left citizens entirely cut off from all communication. Expressing deep disappointment over this unacceptable situation, He said that telecom companies failed miserably in fulfilling their core responsibilities. Despite over 24 hours of power outage in many areas, not a single telecom company took the initiative to refuel their tower generators, leading to a complete network blackout.

Acting President further noted that this irresponsibility not only brought business operations to a standstill but also cut off ordinary citizens from their families, emergency services, and essential digital utilities. Online transactions, e-banking, digital communications, and even emergency medical consultations were gravely affected due to the telecom companies’ negligence.

Ahmed Idrees Chohan added that the most unfortunate aspect of the matter is that these very companies continue to raise their internet and call package rates on a daily basis, yet when the public needs services the most, they are left with nothing. The quality of their services has been steadily declining, and they appear to have no backup plans or emergency response systems in place. This behaviour has seriously damaged public trust and dealt a harsh blow to businesses financially.

He urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take immediate notice of this gross negligence and hold all telecom companies accountable. The Chamber demands that these companies be formally questioned as to why their generators were not operational during emergency conditions. Moreover, in areas where services were completely shut down, customers should be compensated through full refunds or at the very least, service credits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025