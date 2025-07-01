ABAD undertakes significant constitutional reform

KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has undertaken its most significant constitutional reform in over five decades, approving sweeping amendments to modernize its governance framework and comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

According to the details, ABAD has formally adopted the amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association during a Special General Meeting at ABAD House.

The comprehensive reforms mark the first substantial revision to ABAD’s founding documents since the organization’s establishment in 1972, addressing structural changes necessitated by Pakistan’s transformed legal and regulatory environment.

The constitutional overhaul comes in response to recent directives from the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO), which has mandated all established trade associations to align their governing documents with contemporary standards.

The approved amendments introduce several pivotal organizational modifications. Most notably, the posts of Regional Chairman and Vice Chairman have been eliminated from ABAD’s official structure, responding to DGTO objections outlined in Article 1 of the existing constitution.

Under the revised governance model, sub-committees will now operate under Executive Committee oversight through amended Article 9(iii)(6), with membership expanded from two to five positions to enhance operational capacity.

Regional membership processing has been restructured while maintaining established channels. New applications will continue flowing through Regional Committees, but these bodies will now function as Executive Committee appointees under the modified Article 9(v)(6).

Additional revisions affect Articles 8(b)(ii) and 16(2), along with Clause 14 governing membership transfer procedures, streamlining administrative processes across the organization.

“Our existing Articles had remained static for 53 years, despite fundamental shifts in Pakistan’s legal framework,” Chairman Bakhshi said. “These amendments position ABAD to operate more effectively within today’s regulatory environment,” he added.

The meeting drew significant participation including Senior Vice Chairman Syed Afzal Hameed, Vice Chairman Tariq Aziz Memon, Southern Region Chairman Ahmad Owais Thanvi, and Hyderabad Sub-Region Vice Chairman Abdullah Jan Memon. Former chairmen Altaf Tai and Anwar Gagai also attended the proceedings.

Bakhshi termed the reforms as essential for strengthening ABAD’s advocacy capabilities and government relations. “These changes will enable more effective collaboration with government institutions and enhanced representation of construction sector interests,” he stated.

The amendments received majority approval following extensive member deliberations, reflecting broad consensus on the need for organizational modernization.

