Maryam highlights significance of parliamentary system

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the ‘International Day of Parliamentarism’ said the parliamentary system is the cornerstone of democracy and the real strength of the state.

“Parliament is not just a legislative body, it is a credible institution which ascertains and determines the thinking, wisdom and future direction of the nation,” she said.

The Chief Minister said, “I salute all democratic Parliament Houses including the Punjab Assembly. The Punjab Assembly has set bright examples of the real strength of the federation of Pakistan and constitutional supremacy.”

She highlighted, “The Punjab Assembly is being equipped in line with modern democratic requirements.” She vowed, “Parliamentary traditions will be promoted in the light of democratic thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA).”

