Azhar appointed acting red-ball head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced appointment of Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. Azhar will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract, a PCB spokesman, said.

A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core. His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position.

His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

