AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Sir Anwar’s birthday tea with the King & Queen

Press Release Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: On the 20th of June 2025 Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE H Pk was invited to join Their Majesties for Tea at the Royal Box at the Royal Ascot Races.

The invitation to join Their Gracious Majesties was part of Sir Anwar’s 90th Birthday celebrations.

By honouring Sir Anwar on his 90th birthday The King has shown his deep appreciation of the significant contribution that the founder of Bestway has made to the British Society over his 60-year career.

Sir Anwar immigrated from Pakistan to the UK in 1956, having worked in various jobs in Bradford, he then moved to London and set up his first retail store in 1963; he founded Bestway in 1976.

Sir Anwar through his business and charitable endeavours he has a long history of encouraging entrepreneurship and furthering dynamism specially within marginalised communities of the country.

Every year Bestway Group hosts its charity race day at the Royal Ascot, this year’s main beneficiary charity was the British Asian Trust.

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by His Majesty King Charles III. BAT is a diaspora-led international development organisation, delivering high-quality programmes in South Asia and specialises in, and champion the use of, social finance products to drive positive change across the region. The charity seeks to make South Asia that is free from poverty by unlocking the potential of disadvantaged people in South Asia by maximising the impact and support from the South Asian diaspora and beyond.

