Sir Anwar’s birthday tea with the King & Queen

LAHORE: On the 20th of June 2025 Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE H Pk was invited to join Their Majesties for Tea at the Royal Box at the Royal Ascot Races.

The invitation to join Their Gracious Majesties was part of Sir Anwar’s 90th Birthday celebrations.

By honouring Sir Anwar on his 90th birthday The King has shown his deep appreciation of the significant contribution that the founder of Bestway has made to the British Society over his 60-year career.

Sir Anwar immigrated from Pakistan to the UK in 1956, having worked in various jobs in Bradford, he then moved to London and set up his first retail store in 1963; he founded Bestway in 1976.

Sir Anwar through his business and charitable endeavours he has a long history of encouraging entrepreneurship and furthering dynamism specially within marginalised communities of the country.

Every year Bestway Group hosts its charity race day at the Royal Ascot, this year’s main beneficiary charity was the British Asian Trust.

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by His Majesty King Charles III. BAT is a diaspora-led international development organisation, delivering high-quality programmes in South Asia and specialises in, and champion the use of, social finance products to drive positive change across the region. The charity seeks to make South Asia that is free from poverty by unlocking the potential of disadvantaged people in South Asia by maximising the impact and support from the South Asian diaspora and beyond.

