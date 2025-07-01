AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-01

High Commissioner of Kenya visits FCCI

Press Release Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 07:26am

FAISALABAD: Lt General Peter Mbogo Nijru (R), High Commissioner of Kenya has appreciated the “Look Africa” policy of the Government of Pakistan urging upon the business community of Faisalabad to fully harvest its dividends by enhancing bilateral trade and making investment in Kenya.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that textile was the only globally recognized sector of Faisalabad but he has now come to know that pharmaceutical, chemicals, food processing, IT and other sectors are now also growing at a much faster pace.

He said that Pakistani investors could invest in Kenya to produce different commodities in addition to its processing, packaging and exports to African and other countries. He mentioned the African Union and said that products manufactured in Kenya could be exported to different countries without any duty.

“Similarly Kenyan products have duty and quota free access to some European and American markets,” he said and added Pakistani investors could also explore this opportunity. He said that we must negotiate trade agreements between Pakistan and Kenya to give a quantum jump to our bilateral trade.

He said that Kenya also offers huge opportunities for the promotion of tourism as it has scenic valleys like Gilgit and Baltistan. He also congratulated FCCI on its Golden Jubilee Year and hoped that it would make tremendous progress in the coming years.

Earlier Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI welcomed the Kenyan High Commissioner and said that our Ministry of Commerce was negotiating on an agreement to provide access to the Pakistani exporters to the eight different African countries including Kenya. He said that Pakistan was importing huge quantities of tea and coffee from Kenya and its investors must consider the cultivation and processing of these products in Pakistan.

He also mentioned some tariff barriers and said that the Kenyan Government should revisit existing tariffs particularly on confectionary products. He also stressed the need to promote direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries and pointed out that some Pakistani banks are reluctant to accept LCs issued by the Kenyan banks. He said that this issue should be resolved on a top priority basis to streamline the banking channels.

Naveed Akram Sheikh, Mirza Zahid Iqbal, Jawad Shafique, Mirza Muhammad Ashraf Mughal and Mian Muhammad Tayyab took part in the question answer session while Qaisar Shams Gucha, SVP offered vote of thanks.

Rehan Naseem Bharara decorated Peter Mbogo Nijru with a special pin of FCCI Golden Jubilee. He also presented a FCCI shield to the Kenyan High Commissioner while they also exchanged gifts with each other. Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attaché of Kenya was also present during this meeting.

