Educational institutions: Merit, transparency top priority: Governor

Recorder Report Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 07:29am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chaired separate meetings of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College Lahore and Lawrence College Ghora Gali Murree.

The annual budget for 2025-26 was approved in the meeting of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi and board members attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that merit and transparency in educational institutions was his top priority. He said that the recommendation culture should be eliminated in historical educational institutions and a merit system should be implemented in educational institutions.

The governor stated that the high-achieving students graduating from these esteemed institutions bring national pride and international recognition, showcasing their exceptional performance on a global stage. He said that he will not tolerate the culture of drugs and hooliganism in universities under any circumstances.

He said that he and the Punjab government were on the same page for the improvement of educational institutions and the implementation of the merit system. He said that as long as he was the Governor of Punjab, he would not compromise on merit in educational institutions.

He stressed that our historic educational institutions are a symbol of excellence and their standards and traditions must be preserved and further enhanced. He added that ancient educational institutions are our face and their educational standards and glorious traditions should not only be maintained but also taken to greater heights.

