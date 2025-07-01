Sanam Javed granted bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to PTI activist, Sanam Javed, in a case of sharing anti-state posts on social media and inciting against state institutions.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to PTI activist, Sanam Javed, in a case of sharing anti-state posts on social media and inciting against state institutions.
