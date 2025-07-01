SC extends video-link facility

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has extended its video-link facility to remote areas to benefit the lawyers and the litigants residing in far-flung regions of the country.

The facility has been successfully established at the Sindh High Court Division Bench in Sukkur and four benches of the Peshawar High Court located in Abbottabad, Mingora (Swat), Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan). This major initiative reflects the Supreme Court’s commitment to a more inclusive and technologically-integrated judicial system.

