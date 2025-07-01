AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Jul 01, 2025
Pakistan

SC extends video-link facility

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has extended its video-link facility to remote areas to benefit the lawyers and the litigants residing in far-flung regions of the country.

A statement issued by the SC PRO office on Monday said that as part of its continued efforts to improve access to justice and embrace citizen-centric reforms, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has extended its video-link facility to benefit lawyers and litigants residing in far-flung regions of the country.

The facility has been successfully established at the Sindh High Court Division Bench in Sukkur and four benches of the Peshawar High Court located in Abbottabad, Mingora (Swat), Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan). This major initiative reflects the Supreme Court’s commitment to a more inclusive and technologically-integrated judicial system.

