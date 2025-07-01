AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-01

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to participate in ‘FFD4’

Press Release Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb departed from Islamabad today (Monday) for Seville, Spain, to participate in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), being held from July 1 to 3, 2025, said a press release issued on Monday.

The high-level global conference will bring together leaders, policymakers, and international development experts to explore innovative and sustainable financing strategies to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly for developing and emerging economies.

During the visit, the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will represent Pakistan in the main conference sessions and a range of high-level side events. On July 1, he will co-chair the Multi-Stakeholder Roundtable on “Leveraging Private Business and Finance,” and deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum Policy Dialogue on “Accelerating EMDEs Investment: The Role of Credit Ratings.”

He is also scheduled to address the General Debate of the conference and participate in the roundtable discussion on “Revitalizing International Development Cooperation.” As part of a UNICEF-hosted side event, the minister will speak on “Driving Capital Towards Children and Young People: A Dialogue on Innovative and Sustainable Financing for Children.”

During the conference, Aurangzeb will also attend and speak as chief guest at a special session titled, “Swapping Out Debt for Development: The DCS Financing Approach,” where he will outline Pakistan’s perspectives on debt transformation and the potential of deposit protection mechanisms to support development finance. He will also be a panelist at the International Business Forum’s side event on “Scaling up SME Finance,” focusing on enhanced financial inclusion for small and medium-sized enterprises.

