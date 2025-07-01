IHC asks Pakistan govt to submit reasons for not becoming party to Dr Aafia’s case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the federal government to submit the reasons for not becoming a party or provide legal assistance in Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case in a US court.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan on Monday heard the constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui regarding the release of her sister Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently imprisoned in a US jail.

The petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafiq, additional attorney general, and other officials were present in the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney general apprised the IHC that the government had decided not to become a party in the Dr Aafia case in the United States.

At this, the judge questioned the reason behind the decision saying that on what grounds was this decision made? To this, the additional attorney general, however, failed to give a response, saying the government has so far taken this decision.

Justice Ishaq remarked that this is a constitutional court and decisions must be accompanied by reasons. He added that a government or the attorney general cannot simply submit a stance without justification. He made it clear that this is a constitutional court, and decisions without justification are not acceptable here.

The IHC ordered the additional attorney general to provide rationale for the decision on the next hearing. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till July 4.

The bench on May 16, 25 had observed that the Aafia case has already become a movement and it is a long struggle. Justice Ishaq added that the problem could not be resolved by just ending this case.

The court further observed that the government has taken all the steps regarding Dr Aafia only because of this case. The judge said the US visa was granted to Dr Fowzia Siddiqui because of the directions of this court, and also the prime minister wrote a letter for Dr Aafia.

He continued that due to the instructions of this court a meeting took place between Dr Aafia Siddiqui and Dr Fowzia Siddiqui and a Pakistani delegation also visited the US and met Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025