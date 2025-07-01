AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-01

IHC asks Pakistan govt to submit reasons for not becoming party to Dr Aafia’s case

Terence J Sigamony Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the federal government to submit the reasons for not becoming a party or provide legal assistance in Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case in a US court.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan on Monday heard the constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui regarding the release of her sister Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently imprisoned in a US jail.

The petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafiq, additional attorney general, and other officials were present in the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney general apprised the IHC that the government had decided not to become a party in the Dr Aafia case in the United States.

At this, the judge questioned the reason behind the decision saying that on what grounds was this decision made? To this, the additional attorney general, however, failed to give a response, saying the government has so far taken this decision.

Justice Ishaq remarked that this is a constitutional court and decisions must be accompanied by reasons. He added that a government or the attorney general cannot simply submit a stance without justification. He made it clear that this is a constitutional court, and decisions without justification are not acceptable here.

The IHC ordered the additional attorney general to provide rationale for the decision on the next hearing. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till July 4.

The bench on May 16, 25 had observed that the Aafia case has already become a movement and it is a long struggle. Justice Ishaq added that the problem could not be resolved by just ending this case.

The court further observed that the government has taken all the steps regarding Dr Aafia only because of this case. The judge said the US visa was granted to Dr Fowzia Siddiqui because of the directions of this court, and also the prime minister wrote a letter for Dr Aafia.

He continued that due to the instructions of this court a meeting took place between Dr Aafia Siddiqui and Dr Fowzia Siddiqui and a Pakistani delegation also visited the US and met Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Dr Aafia Siddiqui Imran Shafiq

Comments

200 characters

IHC asks Pakistan govt to submit reasons for not becoming party to Dr Aafia’s case

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories