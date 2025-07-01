AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
India’s benchmark indexes close lower

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes edged lower on Monday, snapping a four-session rally, as profit-taking in financials near record highs overpowered optimism from easing geopolitical tensions.

The Nifty 50 shed 0.47% to 25,517.05 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.54% to 83,606.46.

Both indexes had gained 2.7% over the prior four sessions and added 3.1% and 2.7% in June, marking their fourth consecutive monthly advance.

The Nifty and Sensex are now just about 2.9% and 2.8% below their all-time high levels hit in September.

Indian markets have held firm despite global headwinds, but elevated valuations near record highs are triggering selective profit-taking, said Gaurav Garg, analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

On the day, eight of the 13 major sectors logged losses. High-weight financials, which hit a record high on Friday, lost 0.6%.

The heaviest stock in the benchmark indexes HDFC Bank lost about 0.7%.

Meanwhile, small- and mid-cap indexes outperformed, rising 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Other Asian markets also fell, while the dollar softened on bets that weaker US jobs data could prompt deeper rate cuts.

Among individual stocks, Sigachi Industries slumped 11.5% after an explosion at its Hyderabad unit led to a fire and killed at least eight people and injured over 26, according to police.

Torrent Pharma rose 2% after announcing plans to acquire a 46.4% stake in JB Chemicals from private equity firm KKR. JB Chemicals dropped 6.8% following the deal, which was priced at a discount to its last close.

Alembic Pharma jumped 7.3% after getting US drug regulator’s nod for an injection used to treat certain types of cancer including ovarian cancer.

