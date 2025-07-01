AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-01

European shares see monthly declines as markets eye trade developments

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

FRANKFURT: European stocks ended lower in broad-based declines on Monday, closing out June with monthly losses as investors monitored for signs of any progress on US trade talks as the July tariff deadline loomed large.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.4% lower, clocking a more than 1% decline for the month.

Global equities suffered losses this month as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East saw investors shy away from risky assets such as stocks.

Despite June’s losses, the benchmark saw a second successive quarterly rise, rebounding sharply from its April lows when US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs roiled financial markets.

Since then, the index last stood more than 7% higher in the first half of the year, compared to a more than 5% rise in the US S&P 500.

On Monday, heavyweight health care were the biggest drags, while miners also lagged with a 1.1% fall.

Germany’s Bayer fell 5.3% after the US Supreme Court asked the Trump administration for its views on the pharmaceutical group’s bid to sharply limit lawsuits claiming its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer and potentially avert billions of dollars in damages. In the latest on the global trade front, Canada scrapped its digital services tax targeting US technology firms just hours before it was due to take effect, while the British government said the trade deal that reduced US tariffs on UK cars and aircraft parts has come into effect.

Focus has been shifting to the July 9 deadline for countries to reach deals with the United States.

“Our baseline expectation is that the administration will seek to roll forward the July 9 deadline, citing at least some progress on trade deals and extending it to allow more time on the clock for these bilateral talks to progress,” Morgan Stanley analysts said.

In other stock moves, European renewable energy stocks including Vestas, EDP Renovaveis and Orsted slid as a bill in the US Senate - which includes provisions to phase out solar, wind and energy tax credits by 2028 - progressed further.

European banks slid 0.3%, with Germany’s Deutsche Bank leading declines with a 3.2% fall.

On the data front, preliminary estimates showed German inflation eased in June, while Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose a preliminary 0.2% month-on-month in June.

European stocks STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares see monthly declines as markets eye trade developments

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories