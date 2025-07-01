AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Japan’s Nikkei ends at over 11-month high

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a more than 11-month high on Monday as investor risk appetite grew after a strong rally in US equities, driven by hopes for trade talks and Federal Reserve’s rate cuts.

The Nikkei rose 0.84% to close at 40,487.39, its highest closing level since July 17. The index narrowed its earlier gains as investors booked profits from the sharp gains of the index, which rose for a fifth straight session.

The broader Topix climbed 0.43% to 2,852.84.

A strategist at a domestic brokerage said a rally of US equities last week and hopes of Fed rate cuts, as well as easing tension in the Middle East, helped investors to turn “risk-on”.

“There are still uncertainties surrounding US tariff policy and geopolitical risks as well as the policy of central banks,” said Takeo Kamai, head of execution services at CLSA in Tokyo.

“But that has become a new normal. The Nikkei is strong enough to head towards the next milestone of around the 42,000 level,” he said.

