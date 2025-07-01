AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (June 30, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (June 30, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 28-06-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,300        285        16,585        16,585          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,469        305        17,774        17,774          NIL
===========================================================================

