BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 30, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 30, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 125,627.31
High: 125,748.59
Low: 124,500.21
Net Change: 1,248.24
Volume (000): 258,994
Value (000): 20,301,358
Makt Cap (000) 3,756,648,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,432.16
NET CH (+) 105.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,620.40
NET CH (-) 68.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,698.76
NET CH (+) 608.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,629.12
NET CH (+) 116.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,949.93
NET CH (+) 30.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,922.70
NET CH (+) 56.23
------------------------------------
As on: 30-JUNE-2025
====================================
