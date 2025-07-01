AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Markets Print 2025-07-01

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 30, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am
Px11-013 KARACHI: Feb11 – Brokers look at digital screen during bearish trend at Karachi Stock Exchange. ONLINE PHOTO by Sabir Mazhar
Px11-013 KARACHI: Feb11 – Brokers look at digital screen during bearish trend at Karachi Stock Exchange. ONLINE PHOTO by Sabir Mazhar

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 30, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                125,627.31
High:                     125,748.59
Low:                      124,500.21
Net Change:                 1,248.24
Volume (000):                258,994
Value (000):              20,301,358
Makt Cap (000)         3,756,648,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,432.16
NET CH                    (+) 105.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,620.40
NET CH                     (-) 68.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 33,698.76
NET CH                    (+) 608.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,629.12
NET CH                    (+) 116.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,949.93
NET CH                     (+) 30.70
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,922.70
NET CH                     (+) 56.23
------------------------------------
As on:                  30-JUNE-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

