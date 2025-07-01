KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 30, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 125,627.31 High: 125,748.59 Low: 124,500.21 Net Change: 1,248.24 Volume (000): 258,994 Value (000): 20,301,358 Makt Cap (000) 3,756,648,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,432.16 NET CH (+) 105.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,620.40 NET CH (-) 68.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,698.76 NET CH (+) 608.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,629.12 NET CH (+) 116.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,949.93 NET CH (+) 30.70 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,922.70 NET CH (+) 56.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-JUNE-2025 ====================================

