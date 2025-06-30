England name unchanged team for second Test against India

England have named an unchanged team on Monday for the second Test against India, set to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, with fast bowler Jofra Archer remaining sidelined.

The England and Wales Cricket Board retained the lineup that secured a five-wicket win at Headingley to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Archer, who was added to England’s Test set-up last week for the first time since 2021, missed training on Monday due to a family emergency, British media reports said.

The 30-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday.

India coach Gambhir faces growing pressure ahead of second England Test

England playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.