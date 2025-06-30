Wheat, corn down 3-4 cents, soybeans up 2-4

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday.

NOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly acreage and grains stocks reports will be released at 11 a.m. CT.

Wheat - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat tipped lower on favorable supply prospects and ongoing harvests in the United States and key exporting countries.

The International Grains Council raised its 2025-26 world wheat crop forecast by 2 million metric tons to 808 million on Thursday.

The European Commission increased its forecast for the EU’s soft wheat crop. Germany’s farming association on Monday also forecast a larger grains crop for the country despite a spring drought.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents to $5.37-1/2 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 2-1/2 cents to $5.31-1/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis September spring wheat was last down 3/4 cent to $6.23-1/4 per bushel.

Corn eases on supply hopes, soybeans rise ahead of US reports

Corn - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel

CBOT corn fell on expectations of ample global supplies.

Warm weather and favorable rains have created ideal growing conditions for soybeans and corn in the U.S. Midwest, while farmers in Brazil are expected to harvest a bumper second corn crop.

CBOT December corn was down 3-1/4 cents at $4.08-1/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel

CBOT soybeans edged higher on strengthening soyoil prices as well as positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture acreage, stock and crop progress reports due later on Monday.

The dollar remained on the back foot, hovering near its lowest level in 3-1/2 years. A lower dollar makes U.S. goods more competitive in the global market.

Ideal growing weather in the U.S. Midwest continues to add pressure to soy futures.

U.S. exporters sold 204,000 metric tons of soybean meal to unknown destinations for 2025/26 delivery.

CBOT November soybeans were last up 6 cents to $10.30-3/4 per bushel.