AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s short-end debt outperforms long-end for second straight quarter on dovish RBI

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 06:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s shorter-duration government bonds outperformed its longer-duration counterpart for a second straight quarter as the country’s central bank continued with liquidity infusion and slashed interest rates in April-June, traders said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond ended at 6.3241%, compared with its previous close of 6.3134%. The 10-year bond yield eased 26 basis points in April-June, after declining 18 bps in January-March.

Meanwhile, the five-year 2029 bond yield ended at 6.0013%, down 45 bps in this quarter after plunging 26 bps in January-March.

“The yield curve steepened due to a comfortable liquidity situation, but with the rate cut cycle likely behind us, the next quarter seems tough,” said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India continued infusing funds into the banking system through debt purchases and bought bonds worth 2.39 trillion rupees ($27.89 billion) in April-May, which was followed by the government buying 495 billion rupees of bonds in June.

Indian bonds post biggest monthly dip since April 2024 on change in RBI policy stance

The RBI also slashed repo rate by 75 bps in the quarter, including a larger-than-expected 50 bps in June.

However, the plunge in the shorter end was partly reversed as the central bank changed monetary policy stance to neutral from accommodative after delivering the June rate cut, and also started operations to suck out liquidity from the banking system.

This led to many analysts believing that rate-cut cycle has ended, even as Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in an interview that inflation below the central bank’s current projections could open up policy space.

Non-confirmist ultra-long end

Even as the majority of bond yields witnessed a downtrend, the yields on the above 30-year bonds rose, after weak demand from insurance companies and continuous heavy supply.

This has led to increased calls for a tweak in supply calendar, with a reduction in ultra-long bonds and increase in up to seven-year papers.

“We expect the demand will come back as the absolute level of yield becomes attractive. Further, remedial measures can be in terms of reduction in supply through reduction in long-term bond auctions,” said Sachin Bajaj, executive vice president and chief investment officer, Axis Max Life Insurance.

RBI Reserve Bank of India Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India’s short-end debt outperforms long-end for second straight quarter on dovish RBI

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices in Pakistan following new tax imposition

Leghari urges chief ministers to scrap electricity duty from bills starting July

Pakistan rupee ends FY25 lower by 1.95% YoY

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have seen ‘substantial enhancement’, says its chief

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Descon appoints Yasir Siddique as CEO

Read more stories