AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mercedes says no supply chain disruptions after China export concerns

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 06:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

STUTTGART: There has been no disruption to production due to limited raw material exports from China at German carmaker Mercedes-Benz, a senior executive said on Monday.

Joerg Burzer, head of production at Mercedes, said the company remained vigilant over supply chain risks, particularly a shortage of rare earths, but had not experienced any issues to date.

“There’s been no incident so far - I expect it will stay that way,” Burzer told reporters, adding that the automaker had a clear view of its supply chain exposure and was prepared to act if necessary.

China restricted exports of seven rare earths and related magnets in April in retaliation for U.S. tariffs.

But the threat of mass shutdowns across the automotive supply chain is fading as the supply of Chinese rare earth magnets begins to flow again.

Mercedes is continuing to assess whether further investment in parts or engine production is needed to support manufacturing in the United States, which would enhance supply chain stability and sustainability, Burzer said.

China Mercedes Benz Mercedes carmaker Automakers

Comments

200 characters

Mercedes says no supply chain disruptions after China export concerns

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

Dar urges India to rethink hostile policies that threaten regional peace, stability

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices in Pakistan following new tax imposition

Leghari urges chief ministers to scrap electricity duty from bills starting July

Pakistan rupee ends FY25 lower by 1.95% YoY

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities have seen ‘substantial enhancement’, says its chief

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Descon appoints Yasir Siddique as CEO

Read more stories