Over 900 killed in Iran during 12-day war with Israel: state media

TEHRAN: At least 935 people were killed in Iran during its 12-day war with Israel, Iranian state media reported Monday, nearly a week since a ceasefire took hold.

“During the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against our country, 935 martyrs have been identified so far,” the official IRNA news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir as saying.

The death toll included 132 women and 38 children, Jahangir said.

Israel on June 13 launched a major bombing campaign against Iran, killing top military commanders and atomic scientists.

The Israeli strikes hit military bases, nuclear sites as well as residential areas across Iran.

Iran retaliated with waves of missiles and drone strikes which hit major cities in Israel including Tel Aviv and Haifa, killing 28 people, according to Israeli authorities.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect on June 24.