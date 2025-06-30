AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
At least 12 dead after fire at Sigachi plant in India’s Telangana state, police say

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:21pm
File Photo: Reuters

HYDERABAD/BENGALURU: At least 12 people died and more than 26 were injured after an explosion at a unit of pharmaceutical company Sigachi Industries in India’s Telangana state led to a fire on Monday, police said.

Four people are in an “extremely critical condition”, while 10 are still stuck inside the plant, V. Satyanarayana, Inspector General of the Hyderabad region, told Reuters.

“It appears like a blast in and around the reactor unit, which led to the fire,” Satyanarayana said, adding that “there is still fire and flames near the reactor area where it appears like the accident started.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of 200,000 rupees ($2,332.72) for the next of kin of each deceased and 50,000 rupees for those injured.

Fire in India’s Hyderabad kills at least 17 people

The pharmaceutical company’s shares closed nearly 12% lower, clocking its worst session since mid-March 2024.

Sigachi services various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics and chemicals.

Sigachi Industries did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

